Russia has won the special military operation, the head of the "G.O.R.K.I." center of the St. Petersburg State University and former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said in an interview with TASS.

"For me Russia has won in a sense that it has not been defeated. It had been said that Russia could allegedly be smashed on the battlefield, that it would fall to the Middle Ages level, that the Russian society would be ruined. However, that never happened," she said when asked a respective question.

"No mass riots that Europe expected or would like to see, ever happened either," Kneissl added.

"We often heard that the country was going to fall into 40 new states, but it never happened as well," she stressed. "Taking the mentioned factors into consideration, I think that yes, Russia has won," the former minister noted,

"No one expected Russia to be so stable," Kneissl said, adding that "the population supports the government, with people coping with the new reality.".

