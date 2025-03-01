  1. Politics
Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a religious school in Peshawar, Pakistan, which occurred during Friday prayers and resulted in multiple casualties.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned the terrorist attack on the Darul Uloom Haqqania religious school in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers, which led to several deaths and injuries.

Baghaei extended condolences to the victims’ families and the government and people of Pakistan, wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

Reaffirming Iran’s principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, the spokesperson emphasized that preventing and countering such heinous acts require regional cooperation and continuous efforts to combat the perpetrators, organizers, and financial sponsors of terrorism.

