US halts Ukraine’s energy grid restoration support plan

The State Department this week terminated a US Agency for International Development initiative that has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to help restore Ukraine's energy grid, NBC News reported, quoting two USAID officials working on the agency’s Ukraine mission.

In addition to ending the Ukraine Energy Security Project, USAID is also dramatically downsizing its presence in Ukraine - out of 64 American government employees and contractors serving on the ground in Ukraine for the agency just eight will remain.

After the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, USAID's work was effectively suspended. US entrepreneur Elon Musk, who oversees the department for improving government efficiency, previously said that while USAID funded the promotion of diversity, equality and inclusivity abroad, the US economy has seriously weakened.

MP/