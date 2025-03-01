  1. Politics
Trump says Zelensky not ready for peace

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky is not ready for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want peace. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social following a meeting with Zelensky.

