Five civilians killed in Turkey’s drone attack in W Mosul

A drone attack was reported on the Tigris region in West Mosul city in Iraq, the report added.

The Iraqi security source emphasized that ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the incident and have taken the dead bodies to the forensics.

Concurrently, an Iraqi security source told Mawazeen News that a car was targeted in a Turkish drone attack in Nineveh province which claimed lives of a number of civilians including a woman.

Meanwhile, the Turkish sources say that the occupants of the vehicle were PKK members, against which Turkiye is fighting for more than 40 years.

Under the pretext of fighting the PKK, Turkiye has occupied a large part of Syria's northeast and has built dozens of military bases in the north of Iraq despite the opposition of Iraqi and Syrian authorities.

Both Iraqi and Syrian governments have called on Turkiye to pull out its troops and call the Turkish presence on their soil an occupation that violates their territorial integrity.

The following is a photo of the vehicle targeted by the Turkish drone published by local Iraqi media:

