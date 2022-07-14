Serbian pres. comments on West Presence in Ukraine conflict

"We should understand that amid the world war, all the talks that its is a regional or a local war must be dropped. The entire Western world is fighting against Russia via Ukrainians. It is global conflict," he said in an interview with Pink TV, TASS reported.

According to the Serbian leader, the situation in Ukraine is also telling on the Balkans. He vowed, however, that Serbia will spare no effort to preserve peace in the region.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbas republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize. After that, Western countries imposed harsh sanctions against Russia.

MP/PR