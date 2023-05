Uzbekistan passed a package of constitutional amendments in Sunday's referendum with 90.21% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

Mirziyoyev, 65, became president in 2016 after the death of Islam Karimov.

Uzbeks voted on changes that would extend presidential terms from five to seven years and allow Mirziyoyev to serve two more terms, until 2040.

MNA/PR