Verdict of Hamid Nouri issued based on illegal standards

Setayeshi added that the fact is that Nouri has been deprived of the basic rights of trial and citizenship, noting that such a situation is not in accordance with any of the domestic and international regulations.

A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced an Iranian citizen, who has been arrested on bogus charges, to life in prison.

Stating that the conscience of the international community will not accept this verdict, the Iranian official cited, "The judiciary declares that it supports the decisive measures taken by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the deprivation of the rights of our citizens in Sweden."

"Nouri was deprived of having a lawyer and could not even read the issued indictment and the process of pursuing the case was completely illegal. At the same time as the investigation of the case, intense media propaganda was carried out against Hamid Nouri, and this is very regrettable," Masoud Setayeshi continued.

Saying that there was and still is a lot of physical and mental pressure against Nouri, Setayeshi called on the international community to take necessary measures in this regard.

On July 12, the Secretary of Iran High Council for Human Rights urged the UN to hold the Swedish government accountable for the illegal detention and trial of Nouri, while calling for his immediate release.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a phone call with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, had stressed the immediate release of Nouri.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned on bogus charges.

He has been held in solitary confinement for over two years. Swedish prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for the former Iranian judiciary official, falsely accusing him of prisoner abuse in the 1980s.

The charges against Nouri stem from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

