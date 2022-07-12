Turkmen president sacks 26 ministers

President Berdimuhamedov dismissed Deputy Prime Minister for Education, Science, Healthcare, Sport, Youth and Social Security Sapardurdy Toilyev and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic, Banking and International Financial Institutions Muhametguly Muhammedov, AKIpress reported.

The reason for the dismissal of Sapardurdy Toilyev, who is also President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, was not specified. The government-owned media said he was transferred to another post without naming it.

Muhametguly Muhammedov assumed the role of Deputy Prime Minister on March 25, several days after the inauguration of Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

26 ministers were dismissed or transferred to other posts as a result of the decisions made at the government meeting.

The President also replaced the Ambassadors of Turkmenistan to Austria, Japan, Belgium, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and South Korea.

