Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 11

Kayhan:

Missiles hit occupied lands as Resistance begins taking revenge

Participants of Moscow meeting stress respecting Syria's territorial integrity

Jam-e Jam:

Unity for new world order

Etela'at:

Iran will never be isolated, Ghalibaf says

Gen. Bagheri: Israeli regime is on verge of collapse

Asia:

Iranian weightlifter Mostafa Javadi wins bronze medal in Asian C'ship

Eskenas:

Parl. speaker calls for serious economic reforms in Iran

Arman-e Emrooz:

Countdown begins for Oman Sultan's visit to Tehran

