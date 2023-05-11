  1. Iran
May 11, 2023, 9:54 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 11

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, May 11.

Kayhan:

Missiles hit occupied lands as Resistance begins taking revenge

Participants of Moscow meeting stress respecting Syria's territorial integrity

Jam-e Jam:

Unity for new world order

Etela'at:

Iran will never be isolated, Ghalibaf says

Gen. Bagheri: Israeli regime is on verge of collapse

Asia:

Iranian weightlifter Mostafa Javadi wins bronze medal in Asian C'ship

Eskenas: 

Parl. speaker calls for serious economic reforms in Iran

Arman-e Emrooz:

Countdown begins for Oman Sultan's visit to Tehran

MNA/

News Code 200603
Marzieh Rahmani

