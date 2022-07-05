Closing ceremony of 13th Farabi International Award

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of the 13th Farabi International Award (FIA) was held in Tehran on Tuesday with the participation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

During this ceremony, the winners of the Award were honored in both national and international sections.

The Farabi International Award, the most prestigious award for humanities and Islamic studies in the Islamic world, is held annually in Iran.

The FIA aims to introduce and honor the best researchers in the field of humanities and Islamic studies.