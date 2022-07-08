Leader’s message to Muslims on Hajj pilgrimage to be released

On the occasion of the Hajj season, an important message by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Muslim brothers and sisters attending Hajj rituals will be published today and in a few hours.

The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey.

Pilgrims spend several days carrying out a series of rituals intended to bring them closer to God, walking the path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)some 1,400 years ago.

That includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam.

This item will be updated...

RHM/