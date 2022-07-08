Enemies seek to reduce unity among Muslims

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the interim leader of the prayers Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami spoke about the important message the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei published on Hajj pilgrimage earlier today.

Stressing that the Leader's valuable message must be analyzed at due time, Ayatollah Khatami said, "Two things are considered the pillars of Hajj, one is remembrance (Dhikr ) and spirituality, and the other is the unity of Muslims."

Enemies are also looking to undermine these notions in Muslim countries, he also said, adding that the enemies seek to diminish spirituality, and attention to God and reduce the unity among Muslims.



This item will be updated...

RHM/5533488