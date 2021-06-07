Official urges S Arabia to clarify ability in holding Hajj

A meeting of Planning and Coordinating Council of Leader’s Office and Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization was held at the venue of Imam Khomeini (RA) Mausoleum on Monday on the occasion of commemorating the 32nd demise anniversary of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), headed by Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Abdol-Fattah Navvab Leader’s representative in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs and head of Iranian pilgrims.

In the beginning of the meeting, Head of Iranian Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Alireza Rashidian pointed to the news released regarding 2021 Hajj ceremonies and stated that Islamic countries are still waiting for Saudi Arabia to determine and clarify its measures taken in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage and Iranian Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization is pursuing the issue seriously based on its inherent duty.

The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization added that time is passing rapidly and “We are waiting for Saudi Arabia’s officials to announce at what level they are able to hold Hajj rites and rituals.”

Deputy Head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Akbar Rezaei was the next speaker who pointed to the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic and stated that maximum number of patients with COVID-19 has been reported in holy city of Mecca.

MA/IRN84357476