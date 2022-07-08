  1. World
One person killed at Baghdad Airport shooting

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Local sources in Iraq reported late on Thursday that a shooting at Baghdad International Airport has left at least one killed.

Iraqi news sources reported late Thursday that a shooting took place at the number 14  entrance of Baghdad International Airport.

Baghdad Al-Youm news reported that one person was shot dead in the incident.

Sabreen News telegram close to the Iraq Resistance groups also reported that the identity of the dead person is still unknown, adding that that district in which the incident took place is controlled by the UK's G4S company.

More details about the incident have not yet been published.

