EU, Moscow react to Uzbekistan unrest

Josep Borrell spoke with Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov on Tuesday to discuss public unrest in the Uzbek autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan over potential constitutional amendments, Sputnik reported.

"Discussed with Foreign Minister Norov the situation in #Uzbekistan. I regret the loss of life and casualties in #Nukus. Important to de-escalate and investigate the facts. Called on Uzbekistan to continue inclusive constitutional reforms," Borrell tweeted.

Russia's Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday that Russia has no doubt that Uzbekistan's leadership will actively work to tackle the current issues that the country is facing.

When asked if Moscow is following events in Uzbekistan during a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov called the country Russia's "ally and important partner," adding that what is happening is an internal affair, according to Anadolu.

"Uzbekistan is our ally, a friendly country, and our very important partner. Everything that is happening in Uzbekistan is an internal affair of this country. We have no doubt that with the active work of the leadership of Uzbekistan, all existing problems will be resolved," Peskov said.

