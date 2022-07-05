18 people died, 243 injured in Uzbekistan's Nukus protests

149 people received first aid and were released home. 94 people remain in hospitals, some are seriously injured. This was announced by the National Guard and the General Prosecutor's Office of Uzbekistan on July 4 at a briefing at the Agency for Information and Mass Communications, according to Tashkent Times.

According to the spokesman to the National Guard Davron Zhumanazarov, 516 people were detained at the place of demonstrations on July 1-2. The detainees are under investigation, some of them were subjected to administrative punishment and they were released from custody.

On the night of July 3-4, 110 people were also detained for violating the curfew.

Davron Zhumanazarov reported on some seriously wounded officers of the National Guard. One of them, from Karakalpakstan, received a gunshot wound to the chest. One officer each from Jizzakh and Tashkent received an open head injury.

