Massive cyberattacks launched against Tel Aviv metro servers

Sabereen News Telegram Channel in a breaking news on Monday reported a massive cyberattack targeting the operating systems, control monitors and servers of Tel Aviv Metro Station.

This is the second time that government websites and servers of the Zionist regime have been targeted by cyberattacks. The latest attack of this type dates back to the end of last June, during which the "Sharpboys" Group attacked the Zionist tourist sites containing the information and credit cards of 200 people through a "malware" cyberattack.

Earlier in April, Iraqi hackers disabled the website and servers of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, website of Bank of Israel, and the group known as "Al-Tahera" while taking responsibility for the cyberattack on the bases and servers of the Zionist regime, announced that the information base of Channel 9 TV of the Zionist regime has also been the targeted by a cyberattack.

MA/FNA14010413000255