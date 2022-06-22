Azerbaijan holds naval drill in Caspian Sea

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, tactical exercises are being conducted in the Naval Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told the Azerbaijani English Trend website.

At a briefing held before the ships left the basing site, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, got informed on the progress of the exercises and upcoming activities.

Moreover, the main objectives of the exercises are to work out joint actions of ship tactical groups with special forces groups in various conditions during the fulfillment of the assigned tasks, to improve the skills of commanders and staff officers in organizing combat operations and managing forces during the battles.

More than 30 ships and boats of the Naval Forces, as well as up to 1500 military personnel, were involved in the tactical exercises.

Activities on the implementation of combat tasks for the protection and defense of energy infrastructure will be practically accomplished by the units of the Naval Forces in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

