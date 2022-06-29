Bahraini FM levels new allegations against Iran

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani attended a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Manama on Wednesday.

Bahrain King's talks with the President of Egypt focused on developing and deepening relations, the Bahraini Foreign Minister said at the conference.

Al-Zayani also reiterated Manama's repeated claims and accused Iran of meddling in the affairs of Arab countries.

These claims come as the Bahraini Human Rights Association recently announced on its Twitter page that a number of Bahraini citizens who were planning to visit Iran for pilgrimage purposes had been returned from Bahrain or Dubai by Al-Khalifa authorities.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always reiterated that its presence in international waters is aimed at monitoring the movements of the enemies and foreign powers from beyond the region.

RHM/FNA14010408000863