30 July 2019 - 14:43

Turkey to create safe zone by itself if can't come to agreement with US

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Turkey will have to form the safe zone in northern Syria by itself if it cannot come to an agreement with the US, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his American counterpart on Monday.

Akar held a phone call with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, telling him one more time that Turkey expects the US to fully withdraw its support from the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG).

"If Turkey, US don't find common ground, Ankara will be obliged to create a safe zone on its own," Akar said.

Akar reiterated once again that Ankara will not allow a terror corridor south of Turkey.

He also noted that Turkey is the only competent and efficient power to provide control over the planned safe zone in northern Syria.

