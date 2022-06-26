Russia to supply Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus

Moscow will supply Iskander-M missile systems to Minsk in the coming months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday, TASS reported.

"As you and I have agreed upon, you were asking about this, we made a decision. In the coming months, we will supply Belarus with Iskander-M tactical missile systems which, as it is known, can use both ballistic and cruise missiles both in the standard and nuclear modifications," Putin said.

The Russian leader also proposed to instruct Russian and Belarusian defense ministers and chiefs of staff to work through all the details related to this issue. "I agree absolutely," said Lukashenko. "It’s a deal," concluded Putin.

RHM/PR