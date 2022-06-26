  1. Politics
Jun 26, 2022, 11:30 AM

Russia to supply Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus

Russia to supply Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday told his counterpart from Belarus that Moscow would supply Minsk with missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Moscow will supply Iskander-M missile systems to Minsk in the coming months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday, TASS reported. 

"As you and I have agreed upon, you were asking about this, we made a decision. In the coming months, we will supply Belarus with Iskander-M tactical missile systems which, as it is known, can use both ballistic and cruise missiles both in the standard and nuclear modifications," Putin said.

The Russian leader also proposed to instruct Russian and Belarusian defense ministers and chiefs of staff to work through all the details related to this issue. "I agree absolutely," said Lukashenko. "It’s a deal," concluded Putin.

RHM/PR

News Code 188409
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188409/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News