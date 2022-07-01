  1. Politics
Middle East out of America's control: senior cleric

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Aboutorabi Fard, this week's Friday Prayers leader in Tehran said that the Middle East region is out of American's control and is now in the hands of the Muslim nations.

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers in the Iranian capital, the temporary Imam said that "The fact that some people refer to the formation of a military NATO for the region of Southwest Asia is due to the fact that they are witnessing the growing power of the Muslim Ummah."

"The Middle East region is out of American's control and is now in the hands of the Muslim nations," Aboutorabi Fard said.

He added that "The military NATO of American mercenaries is the least effective against the authoritative movement of the nations of the region."

This item is being updated...

