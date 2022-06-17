Cleric urges for awareness against false information by media

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari urged for "Media taqwa" which means not to follow inappropriate information and content covered and released by media.

One of the most important characteristics of the Islamic society and Ummah is that Muslims do not listen and trust to false information, especially in today's world, which is the age of information and new technologies, when people face a tsunami of information every day.

He further warned against the dangers that prejudice, simplification, premature judgment pose to the Islamic society which target the morality and religious beliefs of the believers.

The senior cleric also urged the Muslims to be aware of the dangers when greed overtakes their them and called for assisting the needy, especially at the time when the prices of items in a country rise.

He called on the landlords to listen to the complaints and not to increase the rents and be tough in dealing with the renters.

The Friday Prayers Imam further hailed the Raeisi administration for its effective activities in health field and the effective campaign against the Covid-19, urging for tougher fight against corruption.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haj Ali Akbari pointed to the Vienna talks on the removal of Iran sanctions and said, "We negotiate while we do not give in to the pressures. God willing, we will continue on this path."

MNA