Emirati gas facility targeted in Iraq again (+VIDEO)

Iraqi media on Friday evening reported a rocket attack on the facilities of Emirati company "Dana Gas" in the north of the country.

Sabereen News reported that UAE gas facility was targeted with Katyusha rockets and after the attack, smoke has risen to the sky.

According to the report, sirens sounded in the Emirati residential complex of the company following the attack.

Local media in the Iraqi Kurdistan region have reported that a Dana Gas facility in the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal county has been targeted with rockets on Wednesday afternoon June 22.

"A rocket attack targeted a Dana Gas facility in the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal, a source confirmed to Kurdistan 24," according to a post by the Kurdistan 24 Twitter account.

According to local Kurdish media, several people were injured in the attack but their exact number is still unknown.

Dana Gas is an Emirati company operating in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

