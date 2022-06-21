Iraqi group claims responsibility for attack on Turkish base

The group said in a statement that it had carried out operations against Turkish troops on Iraqi soil.

Calling Turkish military operations on Iraqi soil 'terrorist' act, the group stressed that its actions are a legal response to the occupation, threat to Iraqi national security and regional security by Turkish forces.

Ahrar al-Iraq has stressed that it will continue its operations and will not give up until Turkish forces immediately withdraw from Iraqi territory.

Recently, news sources reported heavy explosions inside a Turkish 'Zelikan' base in northern Iraq following a drone strike.

MNA/5519647