Jun 16, 2022, 11:40 AM

Drone attack reported on US Al-Tanf Base

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Media sources reported early Thursday that a drone attack has targeted the Al-Tanf base affiliated with the US forces on the Syrian-Iraqi borders.

On early Thursday, Sabreen News reported that a drone attack has targeted the Al-Tanf militar base in Syria.

No further details have been reported yet, the source said.

The Al-Tanf area, which hosts the US base, is a key and very important geostrategic area located in the border triangle of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan.

The base was built illegally with the US occupation forces and has a 50-kilometer no-go zone.

Al-Tanf base in eastern Syria had already been targeted by drone attacks.

Marzieh Rahmani
