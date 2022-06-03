Cleric stresses punishing perpetrators behind Abadan incident

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard led this week's Friday prayers in Tehran.

In his address to the sermon, Aboutorabi Fard praised the competent and capable managers and officials at the Raeisi administration for the success in getting over difficulties and said that "In economic areas, like defense areas, we need medium and long-term plans to resolve difficulties."

He recalled military experts such as martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the founder of Iranian missile project, and top general Qassem Soleimani for their great military achievements in the defense field and said that they showed that through proper planning, the economic difficulties could be overcome.

The senior cleric pointed to the tragic building collapse incident in Abadan and recalled the sacrifices the Abadani people made during the sacred defense against the Western-backed Saddam Baathist regime.

This week's Tehran Friday Prayers leader also stressed that all those who are to blame for the collapse of the 10-storey building in Abadan have to be held to account.

"According to Imam Ali (AS) perspective, governance without knowledge, law and justice does not make sense, and morality and civilization are inseparably connected," said Hojatoleslam Aboutorabi Fard to conclude.

