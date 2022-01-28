Guterres hails Iran role in resolving human crisis in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Antonio Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations discussed regional and international issues, including the latest developments in Yemen and Afghanistan, as well as the Vienna talks.

Referring to the situation in Yemen and the escalation of attacks on civilian areas, the Iranian top diplomat expressed Iran's support for a political solution to end the war in Yemen.

Referring to the UN approach in the realization of the ceasefire in Yemen, and the holding of political talks in this country, he called on Guterres to play a greater role in ending the humanitarian siege and stopping the widespread bombing of civilian areas.

Stressing the need to pay special attention to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian said, "Iran has received about 800,000 new refugees from Afghanistan in the past few months, an issue that requires serious global attention and participation."

H also reiterated the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, saying that Iran is ready to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to these countries through Iran.

He also referred to the latest status of sanctions removal talks in Vienna, saying, "Negotiation process is on a positive track and Iran has the serious will to reach a good agreement as soon as possible."

At the same time, he stressed the need for practical, tangible, and verifiable action by the West and the United States to prove a lasting and credible agreement.

Guterres hailed the constructive positions of Iran in supporting the peace process, paying attention to humanitarian issues, and initiating political talks to resolve the crisis in Yemen.

He also stressed the need to continue efforts to form an inclusive government consisting of different groups and ethnic groups in Afghanistan and to create suitable conditions for all Afghan citizens, especially women and children, to enjoy human rights and access to education.

