Europe main loser in Ukraine conflict: Russian FM

Lavrov made the comments in an interview in Russian language with the Ruptly Video website on Monday.

Lavrov said that the Western powers were hindering Russia's development, because Russia's progress prevents the West from creating a unipolar world that Washington seeks with Europe's approval.

He added that Ukraine was used by the western countries as a tool to stop Russia's progress.

The top Russian diplomat added that he does not understand what geopolitical gains European countries will make from the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting that as the political commentators say, "Europe is the main loser in the Ukraine conflict."

The Russian foreign minister made the remarks as European countries have faced divisions over their latest attempt to impose new sanctions on Russia oil exports amid its military operation in Ukraine.

European diplomats have told the BBC that the EU failed again to agree on an embargo of Russian oil for the second time.

