Putin threatens to hit earlier unaffected targets

"Missiles are needed then, yes. But if they continue to be supplied, we will draw the appropriate conclusions from this and use those means of destruction we have, and of which we have plenty, to strike at those objects that we have not yet struck," Putin said, according to Sputnik.

The president noted that in the beginning of Russia's special operation, the Ukrainian army had about 515 Multiple rocket launchers, 380 of which were destroyed, but some were restored or taken from stock and currently Kiev has about 360 units of such equipment.

Putin also added that Ukrainian reconnaissance drones that have been flying there since the beginning of the special operation are all foreign-made.

The delivery of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine from the US is connected with replacing Ukrainian military equipment that has been lost. But this changes nothing: Kiev's requests for artillery to be supplied are most likely down to the fact that Ukraine wants to restore what was destroyed during the fighting, Vladimir Putin said.

On 1 June, US President Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine has given him assurances the weapon system will not be used to fire at targets on Russian territory.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has no confidence in Ukraine’s promises not to fire the long-range weapons on Russian territory.

The Biden administration has already provided Ukraine with 1,400 Stinger missiles along with 5,500 Javelin missiles since Russia's special military operation began on February 24.

On 27 May, the Defence Department said the US government awarded Raytheon a more than $624.6 million order for Stinger air-defence systems, with an estimated completion date of 30 June 2026.

ZZ/PR