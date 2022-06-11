  1. Politics
Leader of Islamic Revolution receives Venezuelan president

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has received for a meeting Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezula in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

The Venezuelan president and his high-ranking accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday afternoon to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Maduro met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi and then the two presidents attended a press conference earlier on Saturday.

The President Ebrahim Raeisi was also present in the meeting with the Leader.

Raeisi and Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

This item is being updated...

