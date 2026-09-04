  1. Politics
Sep 4, 2026, 10:54 PM

Ghalibaf:

Iran backs collective security architecture offered by China

Iran backs collective security architecture offered by China

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that Tehran has always supported a collective security for the region demanded by China.

“China’s emphasis on fostering common security reflects a principle Iran has long championed,” Ghalibaf said in a Friday post on X.

“Regional countries must be taking their future into their own hands, and true stability can only come through a new security architecture that is homegrown. Iran stands ready,” he added.

Tehran has always called on regional countries to decrease their reliance on powers from beyond the region and build security arrangements through cooperation among themselves.

MNA

News ID 247436

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