Iran backs collective security architecture offered by China

“China’s emphasis on fostering common security reflects a principle Iran has long championed,” Ghalibaf said in a Friday post on X.

“Regional countries must be taking their future into their own hands, and true stability can only come through a new security architecture that is homegrown. Iran stands ready,” he added.

Tehran has always called on regional countries to decrease their reliance on powers from beyond the region and build security arrangements through cooperation among themselves.

MNA