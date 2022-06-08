Tanker "Aframax-2" departs for Persian Gulf for naval tests

"Aframax 2" Oceangoing Tanker was constructed at Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA) for a period of two years and today it left for waters of the Persian Gulf for marine tests after undergoing the preliminary tests, CEO of the company Ali Zare’ei stated.

"Aframax 2" oil tanker weighs 21,500 tons, measuring 250 meters long and 44 meters wide, 21 meters high on the deck, which can carry 113,000 tons of crude oil equivalent to 750,000 barrels, he continued.

The ship has a propelling engine with 21,000 horsepower and three diesel generators, each of which can produce 900 kilowatts of electricity, Zare'ei added.

Of the other salient characteristics of "Aframax-2" Vessel, the chief executive of the company stated that this oceangoing vessel with 36 crew, including captains, ship officers, technicians and sailors, has the ability to move at a speed of 15 knots in the oceans.

