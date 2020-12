TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Iran has launched its second domestically-produced Aframax oil tanker at the Sadra Island shipyard in the southern province of Bushehr.

The tanker has the capacity to carry 113,000 tons (750,000 barrels) of fuel. Iran had launched its first Aframax oil tanker in 2012, sidestepping the sanctions which had targeted oil exports and maritime trade.