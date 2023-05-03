Combat readiness of Iran armed forces not 'testifiable'

The soldiers of the Iran Army are ready to defend the borders of Iran with their hands on the trigger, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said on Wednesday in his visit to Iran's western province of Kermanshah.

General Heidari also warned enemies that if they make a mistake, they will face a decisive response from Iran Army forces.

Improving the combat and defense capabilities and training troops to ensure the country's security are the significant priority of the Army's Ground Forces, he further noted.

The combat readiness of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not testifiable, he also said, adding that the ground forces stand at the front line of realizing the goals of the Islamic Revolution.

MNA/5770103