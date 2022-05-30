  1. Economy
Shafei:

Iran private sector ready to help Syria in reconstruction

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – President of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam Hossein Shafei said on Monday that the Iranian private sector is ready to cooperate in the reconstruction of Syria.

Shafei made the remarks at Iran-Syria economic relations development conference, adding that the private sector is ready to work with Syria to rebuild infrastructure.

The private-run bodies are eager to help improve industrial and mining sectors, build roads, provide technical and engineering services, joint ventures, dams, water, and sewage, as well as power and energy plants in the country, he underlined.

Given the advances in Iran's agricultural sector with regard to Syria's fertile lands, investment and cultivation of trans-territorial with Iranian equipment and installation of machinery should be pursued, he pointed out.

Also, packaging industries should be on the agenda to this end, he further noted.

