  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 3, 2022, 11:30 AM

Terrorist attack on passenger bus kills 3 in E Syria

Terrorist attack on passenger bus kills 3 in E Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Three people were killed and 21 others wounded on Thursday when a civilian passenger bus was attacked in south of Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour.

“The bus was coming from Deir Ezzor when it came under fire of a terrorist group in al-Shoula region,” SANA reporter said.

The reporter added that the attack claimed the lives of three citizens and injured 21 others who were admitted to al-Assad hospital in Deir Ezzor.

News sources on Thursday also reported that 6 people were killed and wounded by an explosion that broke out in an ammunition depot in Syria's Idlib.

In recent days, northern and eastern Syria have also witnessed heavy rocket and artillery clashes between the Turkish army, and its affiliated armed terrorist groups and al-Qasd militia (SDF).

RHM/PR

News Code 187529
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187529/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News