Terrorist attack on passenger bus kills 3 in E Syria

“The bus was coming from Deir Ezzor when it came under fire of a terrorist group in al-Shoula region,” SANA reporter said.

The reporter added that the attack claimed the lives of three citizens and injured 21 others who were admitted to al-Assad hospital in Deir Ezzor.

News sources on Thursday also reported that 6 people were killed and wounded by an explosion that broke out in an ammunition depot in Syria's Idlib.

In recent days, northern and eastern Syria have also witnessed heavy rocket and artillery clashes between the Turkish army, and its affiliated armed terrorist groups and al-Qasd militia (SDF).

RHM/PR