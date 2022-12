According to Firas al-Iraqiya, the commander of the National Defence Militia in Deir ez-Zur, remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist group attacked a checkpoint belonging to the Syrian army in the suburbs of Deir Ezzor.

The attack took place in the late hours of Saturday night in the Al-Dawir area in the eastern Deir ez-Zur countryside.

The sources also announced that this terrorist attack left dead and four wounded.

