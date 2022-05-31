  1. World
May 31, 2022, 11:00 AM

Taiwan air force pilot dies in training plane crash

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – A training plane of the Taiwan Air Force Academy crashed near the city of Kaohsiung in the island’s south, the local administration announced Tuesday, adding that the pilot died in the crash.

According to the statement, the plane disappeared from radars at about 08:03 Beijing time. It was piloted by a 23-year old lieutenant.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames from the crash had already died down. The body of a male was found at the scene and because he was clearly deceased, paramedics did not transport him to the hospital, Taiwan News reported. 

According to a preliminary investigation, 5 AT-3 trainers conducted exercises near Tainan City's Xigang District. When they returned, only four returned safely, and they soon realized one of the pilots was missing.

The Air Force launched a search and rescue mission, but it was soon called off once the crash scene was discovered by Kaohsiung firefighters.

