Taiwan air force pilot dies in training plane crash

According to the statement, the plane disappeared from radars at about 08:03 Beijing time. It was piloted by a 23-year old lieutenant.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames from the crash had already died down. The body of a male was found at the scene and because he was clearly deceased, paramedics did not transport him to the hospital, Taiwan News reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, 5 AT-3 trainers conducted exercises near Tainan City's Xigang District. When they returned, only four returned safely, and they soon realized one of the pilots was missing.

The Air Force launched a search and rescue mission, but it was soon called off once the crash scene was discovered by Kaohsiung firefighters.

