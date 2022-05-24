White House walks back Biden's remarks after China's threat

For the third time since August of last year, the White House walked back comments by President Biden on Monday implying the US would aid Taiwan if the island came under attack from China, according to NY Post.

The White House later insisted that US policy on Taiwan “has not changed.”

“As the president said, our policy has not changed,” a spokesperson told Fox News. “He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.”

After US President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said that "no one should stand against the 1.4 billion Chinese people."

“No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will, and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and do not stand against the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” China’s foreign ministry said.

US President Joe Biden in a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in response to a question about whether the US would be prepared to defend Taiwan if attacked, replied, “Yes.”

