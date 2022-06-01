Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Turkey postphoned

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Ankara and Riyadh were in agreement on a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Turkey in the coming period, but the trip was postponed to a date that has not yet been determined.

"Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman's visit to Turkey was actually going to happen this month, but we agreed to have it in the coming period," Cavusoglu had told state media on Tuesday, and added he was working on setting a date with his Saudi counterpart.

He added that efforts to normalize strained ties with Riyadh were moving fast. Ties between the regional rivals were strained after a Saudi hit squad killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Some media sources quoted a Saudi official who confirmed that the reason was Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz's illness.

