Persian leopard spotted in Esfarayen

Ali Faraji, the head of Esfarayen's department of environment said on Sunday that park rangers of the Salouk National Park spotted a Persian leopard and recorded the footage of it during their patrolling.

Since the beginning of the Iranian year [started on March 20, 2022], three leopards have been observed and photographed in these areas, he added.

The Persian leopard is a leopard subspecies native to the Iranian Plateau and surrounding areas encompassing Turkey, the Caucasus, Iran, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and possibly Pakistan. It is distributed in different ecosystems, and Golestan Natural Park is one of the main habitats of the species in northeast Iran. Since 2016, it has been listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, as the wild population is estimated at less than 1000 mature individuals.

Salouk National Park, with an area of 8,231 hectares, consists of fabulous nature, various fauna and plant species, and specific geomorphology. The mountainous topography has made Salouk National Park one of the most varied wildlife habitats. More than 100 animal species have been identified in Salouk National Park.

A large number of Urial, gazelle, Wild goat, leopard, wildcat, and marten are the rare animal species of this area.

