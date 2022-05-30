5 killed in landmine explosion in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah

According to the latest reports, a landmine which was planted by the Saudi coalition exploded in al-Hudaydah on Monday. The explosion led to the killing of five Yemeni civilians in the province.

The news came as Yemeni sources reported that the Saudi coalition continues to violate the ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province. The Saudi coalition violated the ceasefire 44 times in the past 24 hours.

Four drone strikes on Hays and 24 shootings with various weapons are among the ceasefire violations by the Saudi coalition in al-Hudaydah over the past 24 hours.

Yemeni groups signed a ceasefire agreement in al-Hudaydah during the talks on 13 December 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. But Saudi coalition forces have since regularly violated the ceasefire and are targeting civilians in the province.

