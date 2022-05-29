Russia won’t use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine: envoy

Andrei Kelin said that according to Russian military rules, such weapons are not used in conflicts like this one.

Russia has very strict provision for their use, he said, mainly when the state's existence is threatened.

"It has nothing to do with the current operation," he told Sunday Morning.

Tactical nuclear weapons are those which can be used at relatively short distances, as opposed to "strategic" nuclear weapons which can be launched over much longer distances and raise the spectre of all-out nuclear war but the term still includes many types of weapon, including smaller bombs and missiles used on a battlefield.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with India Today that Russia has no plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, adding that its plan is to use only conventional weapons.

MA/PR