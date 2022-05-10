Trump withdrawl from JCPOA disrupted regional stability

"Trump’s decision to withdraw from the #JCPOA caused big problems for multilateral diplomacy, stability in the region, nuclear non-proliferation and humanitarian situation in #Iran," Russian envoy to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

"These are the major negative results, Were there positive results from the viewpoint of Republicans?" he added.

Ulyanov's remarks came in response to a UOttawa University professor who said, "Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA has been one of the US's most costly foreign policy blunders in recent years. But the key point @BrewerEricM makes is that - like other bad US foreign policy decisions - there are also increasingly costly second-order consequences."

In 2018, the US launched what it called a maximum pressure campaign against Iran, under former president Donald Trump’s administration after Trump abandoned a historic nuclear deal called the Joint Comprehensive Nuclear Action (JCPOA) which was signed in 2015 between Iran and world six powers (US, Russia, UK, France, China and Germany). The maximum pressure campaign targeted the Iranian nation with the “toughest ever” restrictive measures.

