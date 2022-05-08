Assad's visit opens new chapter in Iran-Syria strategic ties

"Visit by President Assad and his fruitful meetings with Leader and President Raisi open new chapter in strategic ties," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, wrote in a tweet on Sunday evening about the earlier today's visit of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Tehran and holding meetings with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The foreign minister added that Iran is determined to enhance its bilateral relationship with Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian added that Tehran will continue to stand with Damascus in the fight against terrorism & extremism.

