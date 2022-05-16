  1. Politics
Moscow follows up on progress of Finnish, Swedish NATO bids

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said Russia was closely following progress of Finland and Sweden's bids to join the US-led NATO military alliance.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said Russia was closely following Finland and Sweden's bids to join the US-led NATO military alliance and was convinced that their accession would in no way strengthen Europe's security architecture, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying the West should not think Moscow would simply put up with the expansion of NATO, casting it as a mistake that would stoke military tension.

