Sweden's ruling party backs NATO membership bid

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Sweden's ruling Social Democrats backed the country joining NATOafter Finland confirmed that it would apply for NATO membership.

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats said on Sunday they backed the country joining NATO creating a large parliament majority in favor of membership, the DW reported.

The party abandoned decades of opposition to NATO membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is now all but certain to launch a formal application within days.

Earlier on Sunday, Finland confirmed that it would apply for NATO membership.

Both countries remained neutral for decades, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine shifted popular sentiment in favor of joining NATO.

