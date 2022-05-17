Moscow leaves Council of Baltic Sea States

The ministry underlined that the stability of CBSS is "deteriorating" and said that the member states of the council have abandoned dialogue and principles on which the assembly was created, according to Tele Trader.

"Western states have monopolized the Council for their opportunistic purposes, and are organizing its work to the detriment of Russian interests," the authorities noted in a statement.

Furthermore, Russian officials emphasized that the decision will not affect Russia's presence in the region, explaining that Moscow intends to preserve close cooperation with "responsible partners" focusing on the development of the Baltic region.

Moscow's decision came after Sweden formally applied for NATO membership today.

MP/PR