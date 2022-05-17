  1. World
  2. Eurasia
May 17, 2022, 5:31 PM

Moscow leaves Council of Baltic Sea States

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Moscow's decision to withdraw from the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry underlined that the stability of CBSS is "deteriorating" and said that the member states of the council have abandoned dialogue and principles on which the assembly was created, according to Tele Trader.

"Western states have monopolized the Council for their opportunistic purposes, and are organizing its work to the detriment of Russian interests," the authorities noted in a statement.

Furthermore, Russian officials emphasized that the decision will not affect Russia's presence in the region, explaining that Moscow intends to preserve close cooperation with "responsible partners" focusing on the development of the Baltic region.

Moscow's decision came after Sweden formally applied for NATO membership today.

